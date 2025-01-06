Sports Illustrated visits Jamaica for May issue

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ushers in their 60th-year in the glossy biz, the editors opted for a Jamaican backdrop for their upcoming May issue.

In addition to moving production to the tropics, the crew invited Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models – some famous, some newbies – for the trip.

The cast included newbies and vets like Denise Marie Bidot, Christen Goff, Dj Xandra Pohl, and Ming Lee Simmons (daughter of Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons).

See a video reel below from Christen Goff’s Instagram page.

Now, she may be a rookie to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but Simmons followed directly into her mother’s modeling career, and has been, since her teens, a sought-after fashion model.

Another #rookiereveal for the sporty-sexy mag was the Puerto Rican-Kuwaiti model Denise Marie Bidot, an LA-NY bicoastal fashion model.

The editorial that took place at Breathless Resorts and Round Hill, in Montego Bay, was endorsed by the #visitjamaica team. The 2025 Sports Illustrated Issue hits newsstands in May this year.

Credits

Photographer: @yutsai88; Editor In Chief: @mj_day; Makeup: @jodieboland; Hair: @paulnortonhair; Fashion Editor: @MargotZamet; Fashion Assistant: @lizwentworth; Production: @cindiblairproductions@j___sanchez; PR: @sevaneveritt

Accommodations:@visitjamaica #visitjamaica; @breathlessmontegobay @breathlessresorts; @roundhillresort #RoundHillResort

