Sports Illustrated visits Jamaica for May issue

04 February 2025
Lifestyle

Kadeem Rodgers

48 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine model cast (L-R) Ming Lee Simmons, Xandra Pohl, Denise Marie Bidot, and Christen Goff, photographed in Montego Bay, Jamaica by Yu Tsai. (Photos: via Instagram/@si_swimsuit)

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ushers in their 60th-year in the glossy biz, the editors opted for a Jamaican backdrop for their upcoming May issue.

In addition to moving production to the tropics, the crew invited Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models – some famous, some newbies – for the trip.

The cast included newbies and vets like Denise Marie Bidot, Christen Goff, Dj Xandra Pohl, and Ming Lee Simmons (daughter of Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons).

See a video reel below from Christen Goff’s Instagram page.

Now, she may be a rookie to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but Simmons followed directly into her mother’s modeling career, and has been, since her teens, a sought-after fashion model.

Another #rookiereveal for the sporty-sexy mag was the Puerto Rican-Kuwaiti model Denise Marie Bidot, an LA-NY bicoastal fashion model.

The editorial that took place at Breathless Resorts and Round Hill, in Montego Bay, was endorsed by the #visitjamaica team. The 2025 Sports Illustrated Issue hits newsstands in May this year.

Credits

Photographer: @yutsai88; Editor In Chief: @mj_day; Makeup: @jodieboland; Hair: @paulnortonhair; Fashion Editor: @MargotZamet; Fashion Assistant: @lizwentworth; Production: @cindiblairproductions@j___sanchez; PR: @sevaneveritt
Accommodations:@visitjamaica #visitjamaica@breathlessmontegobay @breathlessresorts@roundhillresort #RoundHillResort

