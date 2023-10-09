Sports minister Grange shocked by murder of Gibbs Williams Loop Jamaica

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has expressed shock, condemnation and sadness at the killing of Gibbs Williams, the vice principal of academics at the GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport. Gibbs Willaims who murdered in Portmore, St. Catherine last Friday afternoon.

“I again condemn what seems to be another senseless killing.

“Gibbs Williams, popular among his colleagues as he was among his students, had established himself as an educator and cricket administrator of note.

His work at GC Foster College for 21 years during which time he moved from lecturer, to principal lecturer and then to vice principal for academics. The fact that he was manager of the Under-19 West Indies cricket team which did so well on tour in Sri Lanka recently, underlined his worth to academics and sports.

“I note too that it was Gibbs who had been given the assignment by GC Foster College to prepare material for a presentation on Jamaica’s successes in sports in answer to a request from the government of Trinidad and Tobago to the Government of Jamaica for the presentation,” Grange said in her tribute.

She continued: “It is not hard to imagine that the gap left behind by Mr Williams will be hard to fill and I wish to extend my sincere condolences to his family members, the communities of GC Foster College, the Mico University College and Edwin Allen High School, where he was educated; to his friends and colleagues and to the cricket fraternity in Jamaica and the rest of the West Indies.”