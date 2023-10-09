Sports minister Grange shocked by murder of Gibbs Williams Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Sports minister Grange shocked by murder of Gibbs Williams Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Three ways goal-setting can offset your week

Sunday evening Trelawny crash claims another life

JSE Combined Index hovers near one-year lows

ALERT: J’cans warned to be on the lookout for botnet cyber attack

Former basketball association president Marland Nattie is dead

Construction worker held after reported gun chase in Hanover

‘Lifeguard’ arrested in St Ann as cops seize gun during raid

Nurse killed in Sunday evening Trelawny crash

St James bus crash victim identified as entertainer on way to Kingston

Cop shoots man attempting to steal bike from police station

Monday Oct 09

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Vice principal of academics at the GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport. Gibbs Willaims.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has expressed shock, condemnation and sadness at the killing of Gibbs Williams, the vice principal of academics at the GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport. Gibbs Willaims who murdered in Portmore, St. Catherine last Friday afternoon.

“I again condemn what seems to be another senseless killing.

“Gibbs Williams, popular among his colleagues as he was among his students, had established himself as an educator and cricket administrator of note.

His work at GC Foster College for 21 years during which time he moved from lecturer, to principal lecturer and then to vice principal for academics. The fact that he was manager of the Under-19 West Indies cricket team which did so well on tour in Sri Lanka recently, underlined his worth to academics and sports.

“I note too that it was Gibbs who had been given the assignment by GC Foster College to prepare material for a presentation on Jamaica’s successes in sports in answer to a request from the government of Trinidad and Tobago to the Government of Jamaica for the presentation,” Grange said in her tribute.

She continued: “It is not hard to imagine that the gap left behind by Mr Williams will be hard to fill and I wish to extend my sincere condolences to his family members, the communities of GC Foster College, the Mico University College and Edwin Allen High School, where he was educated; to his friends and colleagues and to the cricket fraternity in Jamaica and the rest of the West Indies.”

Related Articles

Sport

October 7, 2023 03:46 PM

Sport

September 24, 2023 01:38 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

New Zealand trash Netherlands by 99 runs in Cricket World Cup

Lifestyle

Three ways goal-setting can offset your week

Jamaica News

Evaluation of skilled labour from overseas on the horizon – Charles Jr

More From

Jamaica News

Delivering hope to BB Coke High student

Chief Executive Officer for Digicel, Stephen Murad, offers words of encouragement to BB Coke High School student, Jaheim Colman, shortly after a visit at the University Hospital of the West Indies las

See also

Jamaica News

Nurse killed in Sunday evening Trelawny crash

A nurse died as a result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle crash at a section of the Braco main road in Trelawny on Sunday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been releas

Jamaica News

Sound Off: Can your in-laws move in with you?

Families are dynamic and ever-evolving, so, too, might be living situations.
Living with extended family in Jamaica is not uncommon, as many of us grew up with grandma and grandpa and had a few unc

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Mixed reactions to Crab Circle closure after ‘filthy video’

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the public outrage and subsequent closure of Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston, which arose after a video surface

Jamaica News

Porter fatally stabbed, allegedly by woman, in St Andrew

The police are searching for a woman following an alleged domestic dispute which resulted in the stabbing death of a porter in Papine, St Andrew on Friday.
The deceased is 36-year-old Keron H

Sport

Matthews’ heroics in vain as West Indies fall to Aussies in final T20I

West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews delivered another masterful performance, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Australia from recording a comfortable 47-run victory in the T20 series finale at All

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols