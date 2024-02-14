Sprint sensation Brianna Lyston inks Adidas NIL deal Loop Jamaica

Jamaican and Louisiana State University (LSU) sprinting sensation Brianna Lyston. (PHOTO: Lyston’s Instagram page).

Brianna Lyston of Louisiana State University (LSU) has signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Adidas.

The 19-year-old Jamaican announced her partnership on Instagram on Tuesday: “Philippians 2:13 For it is God who works in you, both to will and to work for his good pleasure. Blessed to announce my partnership with Adidas through NIL,” wrote the reigning World Under-20 200m champion.

NIL is a term that describes the means through which college athletes are allowed to receive financial compensation. NIL refers to the use of an athlete’s name, image, and likeness through marketing and promotional endeavors.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which oversees college athletics in the United States, has traditionally opposed such compensation efforts.

Lyston signed an NIL deal with Adidas just under two weeks after being named Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The sophomore gained recognition for her outstanding performance at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on January 27.  She clocked a huge personal best of 7.07 seconds to win the women’s 60m, etching her name in the LSU record book. Lyston’s time of 7.07 seconds tied former NCAA 100m champion Aleia Hobbs at the top of the school’s all-time performance list in the event. This achievement also placed Lyston at the top of the NCAA’s descending order list for 2024.

In addition, the former St. Jago and Hydel High standout ran 23.13 for third in the 200m at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on February 2

