Spur Tree Spices’ earnings hit by supply-chain challenges Loop Jamaica

Spur Tree Spices Jamaica’s profits are down following supply-chain challenges surrounding bottles and cans.

Profit totalled $30 million in the September 2022 quarter from $33 million in the prior year.

Expect a rebound over time as the company implements projects and utilises its new distributors in the US and the Caribbean.

Revenue over the quarter also fell to $233 million from $247 million a year earlier.

Over nine months, Spur Tree recorded revenue of $672 million or 9.4 per cent higher than the previous year. Profit attributable to shareholders for the nine months to September 2022 was $119 million, up from $71 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Cash in September 2022 was $77 million or 15 per cent less than a year before due to several investment projects being undertaken by the company.

For instance, the company is expanding its Exotic Products factory infrastructure to double production capacity. It is purchasing a building in Port Morant to establish a production facility.

It is also acquiring a controlling interest in Canco Ltd.

As for its financial position, total assets in September 2022 stand at $872 million, up from $513 million for the same period in 2021. This represents a 70 per cent improvement year-over-year.

Shareholders’ equity as of September 2022 was $740 million compared with $254 million in September 2021, an improvement of 190 per cent.