Sri Lanka end West Indies’ hopes of T20 World Cup semis | Loop Jamaica

Sri Lanka ended defending champion West Indies’ slim hopes of advancing to the semifinals with an emphatic 20-run victory in their last T20 World Cup game in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Thursday.

Young batters Charith Asalanka (68) and Pathum Nissanka (51) toyed with the seven-man West Indies attack in raising Sri Lanka’s highest total of 189 for three in their final Group 1 game by slamming powerful half centuries.

In reply, West Indies, which won the toss and elected to field, lost their power hitters cheaply before getting restricted at 169 for eight.

Shimron Hetmyer narrowed the defeat with a fighting unbeaten 81 off 54 balls, but Sri Lanka always looked favourite to finish on winning note.

The 42-year-old Chris Gayle could score only one, Andre Russell made only nine while the world’s new No. 1 T20 bowler, legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2-19), clean bowled Dwayne Bravo (one) and captain Kieron Pollard for zero as West Indies lost wickets with regular intervals in a steep chase.

Inexperienced Sri Lanka bowed out of the tournament with four points, defeating Bangladesh and West Indies while losing to England, South Africa and Australia.

Two-time champion West Indies, having a solitary win over Bangladesh, take on Australia in their last group game on Saturday.