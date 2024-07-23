SSL clients must file claims by Friday

Clients of Stocks & Securities Ltd (SSL) have until this Friday to file claims with the trustee. Over the weekend, trustee Caydion Campbell issued a detailed letter to clients.

“Please note that you are required on or before the 26th day of July 2024, to submit a mandatory proof of claim,” the letter stated.

Claimants are instructed to fill out the proof of claim form and include supporting national identification.

The issues at SSL began to surface in January 2023, when individuals within the wealth management firm were accused of defrauding or mismanaging client funds. The situation escalated when renowned sprinter Usain Bolt raised concerns about the status of his investments. In the same month, Caydion Campbell was appointed as trustee, a move that was contested by the state-led Financial Services Commission (FSC), which also took temporary management control of the company. In May, the Supreme Court confirmed Campbell’s appointment.

The SSL debacle has prompted plans for regulatory reform, including the merger of the FSC and the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) into a single entity led by the BOJ. In April, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke disclosed a $3 billion shortfall in approximately 200 client accounts, according to preliminary findings from a state-sponsored investigation. However, Clarke emphasised that the recovery of client funds cannot proceed until criminal proceedings are completed.

The state will handle criminal matters, while the trustee will focus on civil matters for claimants.