SSL Ventures stock gains 22% on Tuesday | Loop Jamaica

SSL Ventures led gains on Tuesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

SSL gained 22 per cent to close at $2.42 with decent volumes of over 824,000 units. It was followed by CAC 2000 up 14 per cent to $7.75.

The day’s top declining stocks were Portland JSX down 11 per cent to $9.43, and CAC200 Preference shares down 11 per cent to $1.02.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,393.72 points (0.35 per cent) to close at 395,485 points and the volume traded amounted to 18,728,443 valued at $139.5 million.

The JSE Main Index declined by 1,733.32 points (0.45 per cent) to close at 383,550 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,560,293 valued at $103 million.

Meanwhile, the Junior Market Index advanced by 25.80 points (0.63 per cent) to close at 4,099.01 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,168,150 valued at $36.7 million.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 2,221.13 points (0.50 per cent) to close at 437,943.69 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,551,670 valued at $102 million.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 1.51 points (0.68 per cent) to close at 218.97 points and the volume traded amounted to 89,436 valued at $15,551.07.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.29 points (0.32 per cent) to close at 91.24 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,618,187 valued at $63,265,871.85.

So too did the JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index, which declined by 0.21 points ( 0.19 per cent) to close at 107.78 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,747,065 valued at $56.5 million.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 104 stocks of which 45 advanced, 45 declined and 14 traded firm.

The JA-dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 18,728,443 units valued at $139,543,596.83 while the US-dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 89,436 units valued at $15,551.07.

Volume leaders were Wigton Windfarm with 2.6 million units, Carreras Limited with 1.19 million units, and Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited with 1.1 million units.