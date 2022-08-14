St Andrew deliveryman booked for father and son’s murder in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
St Andrew deliveryman booked for father and son’s murder in Clarendon Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

St Andrew deliveryman booked for father and son’s murder in Clarendon

Ex-employee shuts down police website over pay dispute, says city

Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 10 children

Businessman among two killed in separate gun attacks in St Ann

Anderson Peters speaks for the first time since Harbour Master brawl

Newsmaker… Week: ‘Political earthquake’ as PNP’s Hanna walking away

Jamaica Poetry Festival 2022 set for New Kingston this Sunday

Truck driver admits to US$2 million ganja seizure; teen girl freed

Concern about quality of water systems being manned by St Mary MC

Jamaican dollar strengthens during trading week

Sunday Aug 14

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

43 minutes ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twenty-nine-year-old Rohan Pitter, a deliveryman of Tavares Gardens, St Andrew, has been charged with the April 2022 killing of a father and son in Hayesfield, Clarendon.

The deceased are 46-year-old Thomas James Snr, and eight-year-old Thomas James Jnr.

Reports are that about 7:45 pm on the day of the incident, James was inside his shop along with his son, when Pitter allegedly entered and opened gunfire, hitting the father and son.

The police were summoned and the victims were taken to hospital, where James Jnr was pronounced dead on arrival, and James Snr succumbed to his injuries on Friday, June 17.

Pitter was subsequently arrested after intense police investigations.

He was pointed out during an identification parade, and charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

St Andrew deliveryman booked for father and son’s murder in Clarendon

World News

Ex-employee shuts down police website over pay dispute, says city

World News

Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 10 children

More From

Sport

JAAA announces roster for NACAC Open Championships in The Bahamas

Twenty-one members of the Jamaican team that competed at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon will represent the country again August 19-21 for the NACAC Open Champio

See also

Jamaica News

Remember Delano Tucker? His family now has a three-bedroom home

The family of 17-year-old Delano Tucker, whose story of living in challenging conditions has touched the hearts of Jamaicans, now has a beautiful, new home built by the Government under the New Social

Jamaica News

WATCH: JDF member injured; vehicle bursts into flames in St James

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) member was reportedly taken to hospital to be treated for injuries he received when the jeep he was driving was involved in a collision with a motorcar in St James Friday

Jamaica News

DCS condemns correctional officer’s murder

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has condemned the murder of 38-year-old Correctional Officer Shannon Briscoe, whose body was found in a gully in Seaview Gardens., St Andrew after he went

Business

Local entrepreneur shares winning formula for hair growth

Women refer to their hair as their golden crown of glory, spending thousands of dollars on products that promise to deliver length and health.
Sadra Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of

Business

Jamaican dollar strengthens during trading week

The Jamaican dollar closed the trading week at 152.47 to US$1 after strengthening during the week.
The dollar strengthened in value by 93 cents during the trading week after starting trading on Mo

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols