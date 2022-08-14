St Andrew deliveryman booked for father and son’s murder in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

Twenty-nine-year-old Rohan Pitter, a deliveryman of Tavares Gardens, St Andrew, has been charged with the April 2022 killing of a father and son in Hayesfield, Clarendon.

The deceased are 46-year-old Thomas James Snr, and eight-year-old Thomas James Jnr.

Reports are that about 7:45 pm on the day of the incident, James was inside his shop along with his son, when Pitter allegedly entered and opened gunfire, hitting the father and son.

The police were summoned and the victims were taken to hospital, where James Jnr was pronounced dead on arrival, and James Snr succumbed to his injuries on Friday, June 17.

Pitter was subsequently arrested after intense police investigations.

He was pointed out during an identification parade, and charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.