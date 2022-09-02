St Andrew Eastern youth to benefit from entrepreneurship session Loop Jamaica

“It’s not about where you’re from, it’s where you’re going”, that’s the theme of the Youth Entrepreneurship Session, which will be hosted by Fayval Williams, Minister of Education and Youth and Member of Parliament for St Andrew Eastern.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 4, at 5 PM at the Escarpment Road Park in Hermitage, St Andrew.

The session aims to help young adults tap into their ability and readiness to develop, organise and run a business and embrace the myriad of financial and entrepreneurship opportunities available locally.

Williams commented: “As the world economy continues to evolve and move away from traditions, we must engage our youth in the financial opportunities that await them. Financial planning, investing, and entrepreneurship are all necessary prospects that young people must be exposed to, and so we are excited to partner with some of Jamaica’s youngest and brightest entrepreneurs who came from surrounding communities within this constituency.”

She added: “We hope to inspire our youth and have them walk away from the session overflowing with knowledge and bright ideas.”

Local entreprenuers Ricardo Allen from One on One Educational Services, Tyrone Wilson from iCreate Institute, Keisha Bailey from Profit Jumpstarter and Larren Peart from Bluedot Insights will speak at the event.

During the session, Williams will be gifting 15 scholarships to individuals. These scholarships include five Money Blueprint Courses, five scholarships from One-on-One Educational Services, and five iCreate courses.

Additionally, the First Heritage Cooperative Credit Union will host a discussion on investment opportunities for youth and tips on starting a business plan/account.