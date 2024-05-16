ST Andrew man charged with fraudulent conversion Loop Jamaica

Thirty-nine-year-old Andrew Palmer a businessman of Harbour View Road, Stony Hill, St Andrew has been charged with fraudulent conversion following an incident which occurred on Constant Spring Road, Kingston 8, St Andrew.

Reports indicate that a man visited Palmer’s business establishment on Saturday, September 16, 2023, where he made payments amounting to $115,000.00 for a 2018 Honda Civic RHD headlight, he received a receipt with the details of his purchase and was told that he would receive his purchase item within two weeks.

After several months passed and the man did not receive the item, a report was made to the police.

During the police investigation, it was discovered that Palmer converted the money to his use and benefit. He was previously arrested on Saturday, April 27 for a similar offence, and was additionally charged for this incident. His court date is being finalised.