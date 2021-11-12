St Andrew man gone missing in camouflage suit | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
St Andrew man gone missing in camouflage suit | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

St Andrew man gone missing in camouflage suit

AK-47 assault rifle seized in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth

George Wright cheered on by Government MPs in Parliament

Reggae Boyz face big test in El Salvador tonight

Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 to qualify for Qatar World Cup

Ibru believes everyone can be a ‘Great One’

Brothers among three killed in Bull Bay, St Thomas on Thursday

Expect traffic delay on Chesterfield Drive, Kingston – police

Witness adamant gangsters planned attack on community in ‘Spain’

How to level up your money game

Friday Nov 12

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

Twenty-six-year-old Shane Lindsay of Pine Road, Olympic Gardens, St Andrew has been missing since Wednesday, November 10.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 178 centimetres (five feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens police are that Lindsay was last seen at home dressed in a camouflage suit.

All efforts to locate him have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shane Lindsay is asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at 876-923-5468, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Shane Lindsay was available at the time of this publication.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

St Andrew man gone missing in camouflage suit

Jamaica News

AK-47 assault rifle seized in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth

Jamaica News

George Wright cheered on by Government MPs in Parliament

More From

Jamaica News

Lawsuits coming against families that abandon relatives in hospitals

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has served notice that the ministry intends, as of January 2022, to begin the process of filing civil suits against the families of persons who hav

Jamaica News

Search on for 13-y-o girl and her younger brother in St Catherine

See also

Police and family members have launched a search for two children, a 13-year-old girl and her nine-year-old brother from Old Harbour, St Catherine who have been missing since Monday, Novembe

Jamaica News

2 injured, 5 JUTC buses damaged with stones in one evening at 3 Miles

Two persons were injured and five buses belonging to the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) were damaged during a spate of stone-throwing incidents in the Three Miles area of St Andrew on Tuesday ev

Jamaica News

WRONG MOVE: Getting rid of dons not the answer — inner-city resident



Lack of leadership in Jamaica’s garrison communities is fuelling crime and violence, one inner-city resident has said.

Pointing to the power vacuum left when former Tivoli Gardens strongman Chr

Jamaica News

Amid Maroon community rift, Currie denies connection with wounding

Richard Currie, the leader of the Accompong Maroons in St Elizabeth, is being accused by some members of the community of using force in leading them, this after a man was wounded during an altercatio

Jamaica News

Consumers to pay more for eggs

The Jamaica Egg Farmers Association is advising wholesalers and consumers that the price per dozen for table eggs is likely to increase by at least $30.

The association, in a newspaper advertisemen

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols