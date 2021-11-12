St Andrew man gone missing in camouflage suit | Loop Jamaica

Twenty-six-year-old Shane Lindsay of Pine Road, Olympic Gardens, St Andrew has been missing since Wednesday, November 10.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 178 centimetres (five feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens police are that Lindsay was last seen at home dressed in a camouflage suit.

All efforts to locate him have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shane Lindsay is asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at 876-923-5468, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Shane Lindsay was available at the time of this publication.