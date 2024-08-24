St Andrew man gone missing in Falmouth, Trelawny

Twenty-eight-year-old Christna Martin of Yassi Ally, St Andrew has been missing since Monday, August 19.

He is of dark complexion, medium built and about 172 centimetres (five feet eight inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunt’s Bay police are that about 9am, Martin was last seen in Falmouth town in the parish of Trelawny. He was dressed in an orange T-shirt, brown shorts and a pair of white slippers.

He has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christna Martin is being asked to contact the Hunt’s Bay police at (876) 923-6197, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.