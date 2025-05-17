Blind Welfare Association celebrates appointment of first blind Senator Watch: Olympia Wolfpack gymnasts shine bright at Caribbean Classic 2025 Minister of Defence not involved in Diego Martin accident Cops name 4 persons of interest following fatal shooting in Gordon Pen Ackera Nugent joins star-studded 100m hurdles line-up for Stockholm Diamond League Princess Margaret Hospital being positioned for upgrade to Type B facility
Local News

St Andrew Municipal Corporation earmarks $31.4m for road, sidewalk upgrades

11 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados
News
St Andrew Municipal Corporation earmarks $31.4m for road, sidewalk upgrades
Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, addresses the monthly meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on Tuesday (June 10). The sitting was held at the Corporation’s offices in downtown Kingston.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, has announced that $31.4 million will be allocated to repair roads and sidewalks across divisions in the municipality.

He provided a project update during the monthly meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on Tuesday (June 10). The sitting was held at the Corporation’s offices in downtown Kingston.

Councillor Swaby said approximately 3,000 square metres of roadway have been approved for repairs under the Divisional Allocation Fund at a cost of $20.1 million.

The work will be carried out at Park Lane, Whitehall Division; Plantation Avenue, Olympic Gardens Division; Three Oaks Road, Hughenden Division, and the Chinese Cemetery Road, Whitfield Town Division.

Additionally, Councillor Swaby said sidewalks along Modyford Road and Phillip Avenue in the Seiveright Gardens Division, as well as sidewalks in the Greenwich Town Division, were approved for repairs at a cost of $11.3 million. He noted that this will cover 1,098 square metres.

“We will, however, have to re-tender for three projects that went to procurement at the last meeting, two of which, no offer was received; and in the case of the other, the Councillor decided to change the project,” he indicated.

Councillor Swaby advised that work has been completed in the Dallas Division, Cassia Park Division, and Mona Division.

Support us

Related News

28 May 2025

San Fernando murder linked to attacks on Maharaj family, say police

20 May 2025

Guyana: Indigenous leaders urged to share information regarding border dispute with Venezuela

17 May 2025

Crystal Palace make FA Cup history by stunning Man City 1-0 in the final

30 May 2025

West Indies Women fall to England in opening ODI despite strong start