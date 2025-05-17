St Andrew Municipal Corporation earmarks $31.4m for road, sidewalk upgrades

News Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, addresses the monthly meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on Tuesday (June 10). The sitting was held at the Corporation’s offices in downtown Kingston.



Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, has announced that $31.4 million will be allocated to repair roads and sidewalks across divisions in the municipality.

He provided a project update during the monthly meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on Tuesday (June 10). The sitting was held at the Corporation’s offices in downtown Kingston.

Councillor Swaby said approximately 3,000 square metres of roadway have been approved for repairs under the Divisional Allocation Fund at a cost of $20.1 million.

The work will be carried out at Park Lane, Whitehall Division; Plantation Avenue, Olympic Gardens Division; Three Oaks Road, Hughenden Division, and the Chinese Cemetery Road, Whitfield Town Division.

Additionally, Councillor Swaby said sidewalks along Modyford Road and Phillip Avenue in the Seiveright Gardens Division, as well as sidewalks in the Greenwich Town Division, were approved for repairs at a cost of $11.3 million. He noted that this will cover 1,098 square metres.

“We will, however, have to re-tender for three projects that went to procurement at the last meeting, two of which, no offer was received; and in the case of the other, the Councillor decided to change the project,” he indicated.

Councillor Swaby advised that work has been completed in the Dallas Division, Cassia Park Division, and Mona Division.