St Andrew record producer gunned down in Shooters Hill Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Twenty-six-year-old Andre Gordon, otherwise called ‘Jair’, a record producer of Hope Boulevard, Hope Pastures, St Andrew, was shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) in Shooters Hill, Seven Miles, St Andrew on Saturday, September 17.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 7:35 pm, Gordon went to visit a friend and on reaching the Shooters Hill area, he was pounced upon and shot several times.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing into the development.

