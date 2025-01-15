St Andrew South Police capture wanted man

The St Andrew South Police have apprehended one of the division’s most wanted men, Dino Sutherland, also known as “Berty,” along with a person of interest, during a targeted operation on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Jamaica Constabulary Force described Sutherland’s arrest as a significant breakthrough in their ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks in St Andrew South.

“Berty was a very active shooter for the 440 Drive gang, which is engaged in a violent feud with the Samacan gang. His activities impacted several divisions, including St Andrew South and St Thomas,” the statement read.

Authorities believe his capture deals a major blow to the 440 Drive gang, led by Mark Harrison, otherwise called “Mark 2.”

Sutherland, a 28-year-old unemployed man of 19 Seaward Drive, Kingston 20, was captured at an apartment complex on South Avenue, Kingston 10 on Tuesday. Law enforcement officers, acting on intelligence, conducted the operation around 3 pm, the police said in a statement.

Upon arrival, police observed Sutherland in the company of six men and one woman.

In an attempt to evade capture, he leapt from the apartment’s balcony but was swiftly pursued and apprehended at a nearby business complex along South Avenue.

According to investigators, Sutherland is wanted or considered a person of interest in connection with multiple serious crimes. These include the murder of Ricardo Anderson, otherwise known as “Cardo,” at 21 Seaward Drive, Kingston 20 on January 7, as well as a shooting incident involving Crishna Mycoo, also called “Barba,” on January 9, 2025.

During the operation, police reportedly seized 10 rounds of illegal 9mm ammunition. A passport and identification card belonging to Sutherland were also recovered.

The police are urging victims and witnesses of crimes linked to Sutherland in the Balcolm Drive, 440 Drive, Samacan, St Andrew, or St Thomas areas to come forward and assist in the investigation.