St Andrew teen on murder and gun-related charges

Detectives in the St Andrew Central Division have charged 19-year-old Jamar James of Myrsvilla Road in the parish with murder, possession of prohibited weapon, malicious destruction of property and three counts of wounding with intent following a shooting incident on Studio One Boulevard, Kingston 5 on Monday, August 5.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 4pm, Martin Duncan, the now deceased, and several other persons were standing along the above-mentioned roadway when James, armed with a gun, walked up and opened gunfire at them, then fled the scene.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, a man was seen running along Lincoln Avenue and was instructed to stop.

In response, the man brandished a firearm and challenged the police.

The law enforcers took evasive action and then returned the fire.

When the shooting subsided, the man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he was treated and admitted under police guard.

He was charged on Sunday August 25.

His court date is being finalised.