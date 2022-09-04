St Andrew woman gone missing; last seen at Coronation Market Loop Jamaica

St Andrew woman gone missing; last seen at Coronation Market Loop Jamaica
Stacy-Ann Grant

Thirty-one-year-old Stacy-Ann Grant of Swettenham Road, St Andrew, has been missing since Wednesday, August 31.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and about 167 centimetres (five feet six inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 9pm, Grant was last seen in the Coronation Market in downtown Kingston. She was wearing a red blouse and red tights.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Stacy-Ann Grant is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-923-7111, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

