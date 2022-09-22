St Ann man accused of stealing coins, underwear and cologne arrested Loop Jamaica

A St Ann man who was held with stolen items in the parish last week is to face court after he was formally charged by detectives on Tuesday, September 20.

He is 26-year-old Javier Amos, a hotel worker in Lancewood district in Ocho Rios, St Ann. Reports are that at about 3:00 pm, on Tuesday, September 13 police were on patrol when they accosted the accused and searched him.

He was found with several items that matched the description of goods that were reported stolen from a house in Lancewood district in Ocho Rios in the parish earlier that day.

Reports that when Amos could not account for the items–which included coins, snacks, a blow dryer, and a radio–he was arrested.

During the investigation that followed, Amos was implicated in a second incident of housebreaking in the same community that occurred at about 10:00 am that same day.

In that incident, the occupants reported that the culprit broke a grille, entered, and stole underwear, cologne and $50,000. Amos was charged on Tuesday, September 20 after he was interviewed. His court date is being finalized.