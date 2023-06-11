St Ann man found guilty of killing 91-y-o butcher during robbery Loop Jamaica

A man is to be sentenced on July 14 after being recently convicted of manslaughter in relation to the killing of a 91-year-old butcher during a robbery at the butcher’s home in Battersea, St Ann four years ago.

Andre Campbell, a resident of Battersea, St Ann, was found guilty at the end of his trial in the St Ann Circuit Court last week.

Campbell was initially charged with the murder of 91-year-old Zenel Hanson, a butcher and farmer, but was convicted of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

He was remanded in custody until sentencing by High Court Judge, Justice Dale Palmer, who presided over the two-week trial.

Prosecutors led evidence that Campbell gave a caution statement to the police in which he detailed how he and his friends planned to rob Hanson.

Campbell claimed that he was the lookout person on the day the robbery.

It is reported that on December 4, 2019, Hanson’s daughter visited him at his home in Battersea. During the visit, the father asked his daughter for assistance in writing a receipt for the purchase of a cow which cost $140,000.

The daughter later left the house.

A day later, residents found Hanson’s body lying on his bed with chop wounds to his upper body.

The police, at the time, theorised that thugs gained entry to his house through a back window, and attacked and robbed him.

Hours after the senior citizen’s body was found, the police, acting on intelligence, apprehended Campbell at a gambling shop in a market in Christiana, Manchester.

At the time of his arrest, the police said Campbell was found in possession of Hanson’s cell phone and $129,000 in cash.

Campbell was subsequently charged after a question-and-answer session with police investigators.