St Ann pool attendant dies from bizarre crash in Trelawny | Loop Jamaica

St Ann pool attendant dies from bizarre crash in Trelawny
St Ann pool attendant dies from bizarre crash in Trelawny

A pool attendant lost his life as a result of a bizarre crash in which he was thrown from his car, which overturned and dropped on him in Trelawny on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Chevis Getten of Buckfield in St Ann.

Reports are that about 3:40 pm, Getten was driving a Honda Accord motorcar along the Coral Springs roadway when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into an embankment and overturned.

Getten suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Duncans police are investigating the incident.

