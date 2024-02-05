St Ann’s Mystic Mountain ready to thrill visitors again Loop Jamaica

The famed St Ann-based tourist attraction Mystic Mountain is set to open in March in time to ride the wave of the forecasted record-breaking winter tourist season.

Mystic Mountain, an adventure park that caters mostly to tourists, including cruise ship visitors, was placed in receivership and then shuttered in December 2023.

Northjam Island Tours Limited (Northjam), a Jamaica-based investment company, offered US$13 million for the business and its leases when Mystic Mountain (MM) Limited became bankrupt.

At its reopening, the attraction is expected to boast a fresh and modern aesthetic, offering visitors an immersive and captivating experience.

Former CEO and founder Michael Drakulich, now managing director, advised in a media release that he will help to “drive the company’s success and ensure that the Jamaican landmark retains its foothold in the marketplace.”

“I am thrilled to unveil the re-energized Mystic Mountain to our valued client base and new customers alike,” said Drakulich.

Drakulich

He continued: “Our dedicated team is working tirelessly to ensure that visitors will be impressed by the experience awaiting them at Mystic Mountain.”

The new owner has conducted weeks of rigorous inspections and enhancements and has also rehired the majority of the staff who were made redundant at the closure of the facility.

Northjam said it has conducted inspections of all MM’s assets and rides and is reinvigorating the brand presence by unveiling a new look and feel for the famed adventure park.

The company is also committed to making “…a significant investment over the next several years to improve the facilities at Mystic Mountain with plans to also enhance the product offerings.”

“The imminent reopening of Mystic Mountain demonstrates the industry’s confidence in this project and signifies a growing interest for unique, authentic island investments which help to improve the overall tourism landscape for Jamaica,” said Wayne Cummings, a prominent Montego Bay businessman and director at Northjam Limited.

“Since opening its doors in Jamaica in 2008, Mystic Mountain has held its position as one of the island’s iconic, destination-defining experiences, and we are certain it will continue to corner the market with eco-friendly and sustainable environmental practices complimented by its unique offerings.”

Northjam is also focused on fostering and evolving the development of tourism on the island, amid plans to transform the site in the coming years into a mecca of entertainment and seasonal celebrations, whether by day or night.