St Bess businessman vows stronger rebuild after Hurricane Beryl

Despite millions of dollars in losses from the impact of Hurricane Beryl, owner of the Treasure Beach Inn and Bar in St Elizabeth, Ernie Muirhead, is determined to rebuild and “come back stronger and better”. The property, a contemporary villa with a rich history dating back nearly six decades, was formerly known as 4M’s Cottage, suffered significant structural damage as the hurricane battered southern parishes on July 3.

Mr. Muirhead said his primary concern is the staff, who have been displaced.

“We lost our little villa home and all belongings due to Hurricane Beryl, but we didn’t lose any lives and we didn’t lose hope. There is a difficult road ahead for us to travel and to try to recover,” he said.

“We simply ask that you pray for us as we try to put back a home that has been in our family for 54 years. It was built by our late father and I continued his legacy while I built my legacy. We are optimistic and hopeful that we can come back stronger and better,” he noted.

Muirhead said he is happy to have the support of his close-knit family and friends, who have already begun rallying around to raise funds for the reconstruction efforts.

Muirhead said that he will not allow the story of the Treasure Beach Inn to be about destruction and loss but, instead, one of resilience, determination, and the unbreakable spirit of Jamaicans.

“Despite the immense challenges ahead, we remain resolute and undeterred in our commitment to rebuild and restore the property to its former glory,” he said.

“As we embark on the journey to rebuild and revive this establishment, the outpouring of support from family, friends, and the community is truly heart-warming. The road ahead may be challenging, but the Treasure Beach Inn will rise from the ashes and shine once more as part of the hospitality and hope in St Elizabeth,” he added.