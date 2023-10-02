St Bess jail breaker without legal representation; remanded in custody Loop Jamaica

Richard Brown, one of eight men who escaped from the Black River Police Station lockup in St Elizabeth on June 19 of this year and was subsequently recaptured, is to return to the St Elizabeth Parish Court on November 23.

Brown, who appeared in court on Thursday after being charged with escaping custody, had no legal representation.

The court is to provide him with an attorney through legal aid before he is allowed to enter a plea on the charge.

Brown was subsequently remanded in police custody.

Brown was captured by the police at a bar in Buena Vista near Myersville in St Elizabeth on Saturday, September 9 at about 5pm.

At the time he fled jail, Brown, who is from Middle Quarters in the parish, was charged with robbery with aggravation.

He is said to be in his 30s.

Several of the eight escapees were on murder charges, including one relative to a quadruple killing, at the time of their escape.