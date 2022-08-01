St Bess man fined $500,000, gets suspended sentence for identity info Loop Jamaica

St Bess man fined $500,000, gets suspended sentence for identity info
A man who confessed to having lead sheets with the contact information of over 1,000 foreigners in his possession, was fined $500,000 when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court last week.

Noel Turner, a resident of Institution Drive, Santa Cruz, was also sentenced to 12 months behind bars, suspended for two years, by High Court Judge, Justice Andrea Pettigrew-Collins.

Turner pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of identity information on July 11. He was sentenced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Turner’s co-accused, Samoya Williams, a bartender or Osbourne Store, Clarendon, was freed after the crown offered no evidence in the case against her.

It was reported that Turner and Williams were arrested on October 13, 2017 after the police conducted an operation at a shop in St Elizabeth.

During a search of the establishment, a bag containing lead sheets was found under a counter.

According to police investigators, the lead sheets contained more than 1,000 names and personal information of individuals living overseas.

Law enforcers confiscated several cell phones during the operation, and subsequently arrested and charged of Turner and Williams.

