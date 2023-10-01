St Bess woman allegedly held with weed-in-chips destined for jail cell Loop Jamaica

Police personnel at the Black River station In St Elizabeth arrested and charged 30-year-old Shareen Barrett, a farmer of Mountainside in the parish, on Saturday, September 30 for possession of and dealing in ganja.

Information received are that Barrett went to the police station to visit a prisoner at the lock-ups and had several bags of chips and other food items in her possession for the inmate.

Checks were made and 81 sticks of ganja were reportedly found disguised in the products.

She was taken into police custody and subsequently charged.

She is schedule to appear in court on Wednesday, October 4.