St Catherine higgler arrested after cops find gun in vehicle Loop Jamaica

Forty-one-year-old Delano Gayle of Winding Trail, Independent City, Portmore, St Catherine has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition following a recovery at Bentley Lane, Kingston 13 on Friday.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that at about 4:30 pm, acting on information, a group of lawmen intercepted a motor vehicle, with Gayle aboard, along the aforementioned road.

A search was conducted in his presence and a 9mm pistol along with two magazines containing twenty 9 mm cartridges were found in a secret compartment under the rear passenger seat.

He was taken into custody and charges were subsequently laid against him.

His court date is being finalised.