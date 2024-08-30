St Catherine JPs benefit from TPDCo training

A number of justices of the peace (JP) in St Catherine benefitted from a Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) training seminar to empower them as community tourism ambassadors.

They were among a group of some 50 participants who included police personnel and members of various communities, who took part in the seminar at Solid Base Group of Schools in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The training covered various topics, including: understanding tourism and community tourism; basic customer service principles; the importance of employment and productivity; effective methods for diffusing workplace and community situations; proper deportment and clarity of speech.

The participants also learnt more on how to present themselves effectively, and to develop resilience in their personal and professional lives.

Cleon Porter, who was recently commissioned as a JP, requested from the organisers that JPs be included in the training, which led to the Justice of the Peace Association Welfare Committee becoming a joint organiser.

The Community Ambassadors Tourism Training Programme began in 2019 under the direction of Mikisha Silvera, Destination Manager at TPDCo, and has since its inception conducted training in approximately 25 communities nationally.

In 2022, the training content was voted 1st runner-up at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) Awards in the categories of Caribbean Sustainable Tourism Education and Training.