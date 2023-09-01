St Catherine man booked for a string of child sex offences Loop Jamaica

A St Catherine man has been slapped with charges relative to several sexual offences after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl whom he lured to his home on Old Harbour Road in the parish multiple times between February and July 2023.

Twenty-year-old Alex Belight has been charged with:

* Rape

* Grievous sexual assault

* Possession child pornography with intention to distribute

* Possession of child pornography

* Knowingly producing child pornography

* Distribution of child pornography

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that the child and Belight met while playing an online game. They exchanged contact details, following which they began communicating.

On several occasions, Belight allegedly lured her to his home, where he raped her.

He also allegedly video recorded one of the assault incidents and threatened to release the footage if she did not return to his house.

A report was made to the police, and an investigation was launched.

Belight was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being arranged.