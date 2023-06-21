St Catherine man charged in Beryllium attack at St Thomas gas station Loop Jamaica

Investigators are hailing the arrest and charge of a St Catherine man as a “major breakthrough” in the probe into the recent attacks on Beryllium vehicles and security guards.

The man, Jevon Bashford, otherwise called ‘Bashy’, of Mandock Avenue, Big Lane in Central Village, is facing several charges under the Firearms Act, the Anti-Gang Legislation and other laws, in relation to the attack on Beryllium security officers in St Thomas on April 29.

Bashford is charged with:

Wounding with intent with use of a firearmRobbery with aggravationShooting with intentUse of a firearm to commit a felony (two counts)Possession of prohibited weaponUnauthorised possession of ammunitionStockpiling firearmsStockpiling ammunitionPossession of firearm and ammunition with intent to cause damageBeing a participant of a criminal organisationMalicious destruction of propertiesUsing conveyance to traffic firearmsFacilitating the commission of an applicable offence by a criminal organisationConspiracy to commit robbery with aggravation

On the day of the incident, the Beryllium security officers entered a service station to carry out maintenance duties about 10:53am when they were attacked by a group of men who opened gunfire at them.

One of the security officers and a bystander were shot and injured.

A bag containing over $100,000 was also stolen from the Beryllium truck before the men escaped in a motor car, the police said on Wednesday.

Investigations led to detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch conducting an operation on Jacques Road in Mountain View, Kingston on June 9, where two high-powered rifles and over 70 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized.

The police said Bashford was taken into custody at that scene.

He reportedly gave a caution statement in the presence of his attorney, was interviewed and subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged, the police said.