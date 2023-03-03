St Catherine mechanic allegedly held with gun on PPV bus in St Ann Loop Jamaica

The St Ann police arrested and charged a mechanic following the seizure of a 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing thirteen 9 mm cartridges during an operation along the Drax Hall main road in the parish on Thursday, March 2.

Charged is 31-year-old Jason Smith of Bell Heights, Gordon Town in St Catherine.

Reports from the police are that at about 5:30 pm, they signalled the driver of a public passenger

vehicle to stop, and the driver complied.

While searching the passengers, Smith was reportedly observed hiding an item under a bag.

A search resulted in the firearm and ammunition being allegedly found.

Smith was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.