St Catherine mechanic allegedly held with gun on PPV bus in St Ann Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
St Catherine mechanic allegedly held with gun on PPV bus in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Three shot, two fatally, in Kingston

St Catherine mechanic allegedly held with gun on PPV bus in St Ann

Person of interest held as cops probe $10m robbery, murder in Portmore

Man who carried out robbery and went on run held 8 years after

Two MFG partners ranked highly by int’l legal research firm

England win ODI series with 132-run victory vs Bangladesh

French prosecutors indict PSG’s Hakimi on rape allegation

$460M! Biggest Super Lotto Jackpot in over 10 years up for grabs

Police sergeant dies in St Catherine

Wanted man captured in St Catherine night ops

Friday Mar 03

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

40 minutes ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St Ann police arrested and charged a mechanic following the seizure of a 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing thirteen 9 mm cartridges during an operation along the Drax Hall main road in the parish on Thursday, March 2.

Charged is 31-year-old Jason Smith of Bell Heights, Gordon Town in St Catherine.

Reports from the police are that at about 5:30 pm, they signalled the driver of a public passenger

vehicle to stop, and the driver complied.

While searching the passengers, Smith was reportedly observed hiding an item under a bag.

See also

A search resulted in the firearm and ammunition being allegedly found.

Smith was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Three shot, two fatally, in Kingston

Jamaica News

St Catherine mechanic allegedly held with gun on PPV bus in St Ann

Jamaica News

Person of interest held as cops probe $10m robbery, murder in Portmore

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols