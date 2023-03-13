St Catherine North police list 5 wanted men as violence producers Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the St Catherine North Police Division have listed five men as being wanted.

In a release, the police cited the men among the major violence producers in the division.

They are:

* Dean Norman, otherwise called ‘Max’, of Berwick district, Bog Walk and Above Rocks district, both in St Catherine, who is wanted for murder.

* Kevin Fletcher, otherwise called ‘Tippy’, of Victoria district, Linstead in St Catherine, who is wanted for shooting with intent.

* Junior Brown of Springvale district, Bog Walk in St Catherine and Greendale in Manchester, who is wanted for murder.

* Bryan King, otherwise called Marlon King of Fletcher Land, Kitson Town in St Catherine, who is wanted for shooting with intent.

* Kenroy Collins of Sligoville in St Catherine, who is wanted for shooting with intent.

The release said investigators believe that arresting and charging the five men will positively impact the safety of many communities in the parish, and they are encouraging persons to share information about their whereabouts.

The police in the division have extended commendation to members of the public in the parish for continued assistance in helping to keep communities there safe.

In the meantime, persons are being reminded that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive.

Persons with information that can assist the police are encouraged to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305 or 876-984-4490, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip-line at 811, the police 119 number, or the nearest police station.