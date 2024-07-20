St Catherine North police looking for 5 men re Spanish Town killing

St Catherine North police looking for 5 men re Spanish Town killing
13 hrs ago

The St Catherine North police are looking for five men who they believe can help them to solve the murder of a man who was shot dead at a Texaco service station in the parish capital, Spanish Town, on Thursday night.

The police are looking for a man known only as ‘Peter’; Theophilus Campbell, otherwise known as ‘Danga Reds’; Daniel Wilson, otherwise called ‘Shev”; Javan Francis, otherwise known as ‘Poco’; and another man known only by the alias ‘Will’.

The police say the men are being asked to immediately turn themselves over to the Spanish Town CIB for questioning in connection with the murder.

Reports are that sometime after 8pm on Thursday, the police who were on beat patrol in Spanish Town centre, responded to several explosions in the March Pen Road area, as well as at the entrance to the bus terminus along Burke Road.

While at the above locations, several explosions were heard in the vicinity of the Texaco service station along Young Street, and another police team responded.

The police say two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and were transported to the hospital, where one man died while being treated, and the other was admitted in serious condition.

The St Catherine North CIB has declared its commitment to using all available resources, including technology, to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder.

The police said they have increased their presence in and around Spanish Town centre, as they intend to will ensure that law-abiding persons are able to go about their lawful business.

