St Catherine Teachers extend generosity beyond classrooms Loop Jamaica

It’s more than about teaching the students in their classrooms for members of the St Catherine Teachers’ Association (SCTA).

It is also about reaching those in need and spreading the love they want to see, says Raia Richards-Peart, president of the SCTA.

The asociation donated $50,000 to the Spanish Town Care Centre last December under its annual Feed the Homeless Initiative in collaboration with the St Jago District Association.

“I believe that we are God’s hands and feet on the earth, and there are persons who are less fortunate among us. If we partake of all that we have without giving care to those who are in need, then we are nothing. God is love, and we are responsible for those among us who are in need,” Richards-Peart said.

The SCTA has been undertaking the initiative for the past decade through contributions from St Catherine-based teachers, well-wishers and its funds.

“We send out a flyer asking for donations of $1,000 or kind. Some give the money, some give food or personal hygiene items,” she said.

“They prepare the meals at the care centre and then distribute them to major towns such as Portmore, Old Harbour, Linstead and Bog Walk,” she said.

For Richards-Peart, the act of service contributes to a wide cross-section of people who are really in need of help and sends the message that “someone cares.”

“Who knows, the family of a child that we teach may be benefiting. We are not just about the classroom and catering to the welfare of those in our immediate presence but catering to the wider society, the community in which we serve,” she stressed.

The St Jago Care Centre feeds roughly 120 people per day, Richards-Peart said, adding that December’s contribution was the Assocaiton’s largest to date.