St Catherine’s most wanted busted in Cayman after high drama | Loop Jamaica

A St Catherine man wanted for multiple murders in Jamaica was arrested in Cayman on Friday after a brief showdown with armed police officers.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that Rudolph Shaw, otherwise called ‘Boxer’ or ‘Boxa’, was captured in the Cayman Islands on Friday, July 8.

Shaw was captured in the George Town area around 12:30 pm during a targeted operation by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service following a collaboration between Jamaican law enforcement, the Jamaican police reported.

It is reported that officers from the Firearms Response Unit travelling in a marked service vehicle approached a vehicle with two occupants, one of whom was the wanted man. The two men attempted to evade the lawmen and rammed into the police vehicle, causing their own vehicle to become disabled. Police captured Shaw, but the other man escaped on foot.

The JCF said Shaw was previously pursued in Jamaica by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) and other Police units but managed to elude capture before leaving the island by boat.

After pursuing several lines of investigation, in addition to boosting public awareness through social media publications, information was received that Shaw was in the Cayman Islands.

“This was a collaborative process, which ultimately led to his capture. Shaw is wanted in connection with multiple murders and several incidents of shootings in St Catherine, and is considered to be one of the most wanted men in both Police divisions in the parish.”