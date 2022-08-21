St Catherine’s most wanted remanded on two murder charges Loop Jamaica

Rudolph Shaw, St Catherine’s most wanted man who fled to the Cayman Islands where he led armed police on a dramatic chase before being held, is to return to court on September 7.

When Shaw appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, he was remanded in custody.

The matter was then transferred to the Corporate Area Gun Court, where it is to be heard on September 7.

Shaw has been charged with the murder of 59-year-old Wilfred O’Connor, a carpenter of St John’s Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The carpenter was among five persons who were shot by armed men on September 29, 2021.

Shaw has since been slapped with an additional murder charge relative to the death of 60-year-old Clinton Davis, who is also from St John’s Road in Spanish Town.

The accused was also remanded in police custody on that charge.

Shaw has been in custody in Jamaica since his return to the island on July 27.

He was wanted in connection with multiple murders and several shootings in St Catherine, and was considered to be one of the most wanted men in both police divisions in the parish when he fled the country.

The then wanted man surfaced in the Cayman Islands in July. After some coordination between law enforcement agencies in Jamaica and Cayman, a manhunt was started for him.

On July 8, personnel from the Cayman Islands’ Firearms Response Unit travelling in a marked service vehicle, approached a vehicle with two occupants, one of whom was Shaw.

The occupants of the vehicle attempted to evade the police and rammed into the police unit, causing their vehicle to become disabled.

Police captured Shaw and he was escorted to Jamaica on July 27, 2022 by CBC and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service personnel.