St Elizabeth dominate Day 1 of JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship Loop Jamaica

St Elizabeth made an impressive start on the opening day of the 38th JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship, undeterred by cloudy skies and intermittent showers. The team accumulated 44 points after six finals, establishing themselves as the frontrunners going into Saturday’s final day.

Kingston ended the day in second place with 28 points, followed by Portland in third with 25 points. Defending champions St Andrew concluded the day in eighth position, having earned 14 points.

The morning session featured thrilling heats in the Boys’ Under-15 and Girls’ Under-15 1200m races, as well as intense competitions in the 80m, 100m, 200m, and 400m races for both boys and girls. The students showcased their skills on the field as well, with Yashima Sutherland from Portland emerging as the victor in the Girls’ shot put event, achieving a throw of 9.00m.

In the Girls’ high jump open finals, St Andrew’s Sanique Watt claimed the gold medal by clearing a height of 1.49m. Watt, while expressing her pride, excitement, and anticipation for competing at the high school level in September, attributed her success to hard work and following her coach’s guidance.

The Boys’ high jump open finals were equally competitive, culminating in Orain Perkins from St Thomas emerging as the top performer. The heats of the highly anticipated sprint medley provided thrilling moments, with spirited performances from the girls’ and boys’ participants.

Rejeanne Campbell, manager of group corporate communications at Sagicor Group, commended the students for their determination, passion, and perseverance throughout the day’s events.

“This is the true launch pad for track and field in Jamaica; this is where our top sportsmen and women who make Jamaica so proud at the Olympics Games and World Championships are really born. It was a wonderful first day of events and I’m looking forward to an even more exciting day tomorrow,” she shared.

Moreover, from the pool of primary and all-age athletes, a champion boy and girl will be chosen. These two individuals will be awarded academic scholarships for the secondary schools they plan to attend, courtesy of the Sagicor Foundation.