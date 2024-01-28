St Elizabeth jailbreaker pleads guilty; to be sentenced on April 25 Loop Jamaica

Richard Brown, one of eight men who escaped from the Black River Police Station lockup in St Elizabeth on June 19 of last year, who was subsequently recaptured, has confessed to the crime.

Brown pleaded guilty to escaping custody when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday.

Ahead of his sentencing on April 25, a social enquiry report and an antecedent report were ordered by the presiding judge.

Brown, who is said to be in his 30s, was remanded until that time.

Brown was recaptured by the police at a bar in Buena Vista near Myersville in St Elizabeth on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at about 5pm.

At the time he fled jail, Brown, who is from Middle Quarters in the parish, was charged with robbery with aggravation.

Brown, Kenneth Stewart and Demar Williams, alias ‘Demon’ or ‘Kye Kye’, are among the fugitives to be nabbed since the jailbreak in June, while one is believed to have been shot dead by his cronies in September.

Another of the escapees, Dean Simpson, was shot dead during a confrontation with the police in Downs, Manchester on November 18, 2023. He was in custody for robbery with aggravation.

Three of the escapees remain on the run.

Notably, the police on Friday announced Williams’ apprehension.

He has been identified as having close ties with the One Order gang, which the police said is being led by Fitzroy Mathaias, also known as ‘Scuffler’.