St Elizabeth lock-up escapee sentenced to 3 years Loop Jamaica

Kenneth Stewart, one of the eight prisoners who escaped from the Black River Police Station lock-up in St Elizabeth in June of this year, has been sentenced to three years in prison for uttering forged documents.

The sentence was handed down by Parish Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

The mother of Stewart’s child, Denhesia Bogle, who, on November 7, pleaded guilty to harbouring a fugitive, was ordered to serve 15 months in prison.

Like Bogle, Stewart also pleaded guilty on the said date.

The police reported that on October 19, at about 2:30pm, law enforcers from the St Catherine North Police Division conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Red Ground, Tryall Heights.

The primary objective of the operation was to apprehend Stewart, a construction worker from Beacon Hill, St Catherine, who was charged with murder at the time he escaped from lock-up in St Elizabeth.

During the operation, Stewart reportedly issued a birth certificate and other documents with a different name to law enforcers.

He was subsequently arrested, along with Bogle, who was found in the same dwelling house.

Stewart is the second fugitive to be nabbed since the jailbreak in June, while one is believed to have been shot dead by his cronies in September.

Another escapee, Dean Simpson, was shot dead during a confrontation with the police in Downs, Manchester, on November 18. He was in custody for robbery with aggravation.