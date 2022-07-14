St Elizabeth police searching for third man in rape of teen | Loop Jamaica

St Elizabeth police searching for third man in rape of teen
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
St Elizabeth police searching for third man in rape of teen

The police in St Elizabeth have ramped up their search for a man who was among a trio that abducted and raped a teenage girl in the Vineyard district in the parish in June this year.

Two of the men allegedly involved in the incident have been arrested and charged with abduction and Rape.

Charged are 26-year-old Troyan Lewis, also known as ‘Jubi’ and 56-year-old Andrew Miller, also called ‘Man A Yaad’, both of Vineyard district, St Elizabeth.

They are yet to face the court.

Lawmen in St Elizabeth say they are following several leads and are coordinating with officers from other police divisions to apprehend the third man.

“We take these kinds of things very seriously, we have to protect our girls and women and where we can’t protect them they will get justice for any wrong done to them,” an officer told Loop News.

Reports on the incident are sometime after 1:00 pm on June 16, the teen was chasing cows from her yard onto the main road when Miller, Lewis and another man approached her in a motorcar.

Lewis allegedly exited the vehicle and forced her inside the car; the teen was taken to a house where she was sexually assaulted.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Both men were apprehended separately and later charged following interviews.

