St Elizabeth secure 4th title at JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championships Loop Jamaica

The two-day JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championships reached an exhilarating climax on Saturday at the National Stadium, as St Elizabeth dethroned three-time consecutive champions, St. Andrew, to claim their fourth overall title.

St Elizabeth, starting the second day with 48 points, finished the meet with an impressive 268 points, outscoring St Andrew, which secured second place with 247 points. Manchester took third place with 235 points, followed by St. Catherine (195) and Kingston (173) to complete the top five.

Andre James, the sports coordinator for St Elizabeth, credited the team’s victory to a thorough evaluation of their weaknesses and the implementation of a well-crafted improvement plan. “We had high expectations going into the meet because we devised a strategy to address our weak performances. We were confident that our efforts would lead us to victory. We excelled in the field events on day one, which gave us a significant advantage. It’s a wonderful feeling to emerge as champions,” James shared.

The championships showcased remarkable performances, resulting in three girls and three boys being crowned champions, each earning 18 points. The standout girls were Sunjai Kirkpatrick from Kingston, Reneka Reid from St Elizabeth, and Natovia Asha Robinson from Westmoreland.

The top-performing boys were Shaquawn Reid and Obrian Clarke from St Elizabeth, alongside Jevaughney Findlay from St Catherine.

Rejeanne Campbell, manager of group corporate communications at Sagicor Group Jamaica, reiterated Sagicor’s steadfast commitment to supporting the championship. “The Sagicor Foundation’s enduring support for this championship is a source of great pride for us. As we always say, it all starts here. The next generation of athletes has treated us to two days of exceptional track and field performances, and we eagerly anticipate their future dominance at the international level,” Campbell expressed.

The highly anticipated sprint relay finals saw St Andrew asserting their dominance with victories in the Boys’ Under-11 category and a clean sweep in the Under-13 division. St Thomas emerged victorious in the Boys’ sprint medley open, while St Elizabeth claimed the title in the girls’ equivalent final ‘A,’ with final ‘B’ going to St Andrew.

This year’s edition of the championships was also supported by sponsors including the JTA Co-operative Credit Union, Seprod, Catherine’s Peak, National Baking Company, and TIP Friendly Societies.