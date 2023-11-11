St George’s College and Hydel join KC, Mona in Manning Cup semifinals Loop Jamaica

Jamaica College (JC), the reigning champions, were eliminated from the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition following a 1-1 draw against St George’s College on the final day of Group 2 action in the quarterfinal round at Ashenheim Stadium on Saturday.

This marks the first time in an 11-year span that JC have failed to secure a spot in the semifinals. St George’s College, requiring only a single point to advance, gained an advantageous start with Brian Burkett successfully converting a penalty in the 45+3-minute. JC, however, managed to level the scores when substitute Jayd Johnson equalized in the 59th minute.

Despite JC’s push for a winning goal, they were thwarted by resolute defending, complemented by exceptional goalkeeping from D’Jone Davis, who guarded the net for St George’s College.

The drawn match secured St George’s College the second position in the group with five points, trailing two points behind group winners Hydel High, who secured a 3-1 victory over Tivoli Gardens High at the Spanish Town Prison Oval.

JC finished third with four points while Tivoli finished fourth and last without a point.

St George’s College and Hydel will join Mona High and Kingston College (KC) in the semifinals. Hydel and KC secured their semifinal berths by clinching the top two positions in their respective quarterfinal group on Friday.

In the upcoming semifinals, St George’s College will confront Mona High, while KC will compete against Hydel High. Additionally, these four semifinalists have earned the privilege to participate in the all-island Champions Cup knockout tournament.

Following the match, Marcel Gayle, the assistant coach of St George’s College, expressed his delight at the outcome and attributed the success to the performance of goalkeeper Davis.

“I must say credit to Jamaica College, they are a very quality team, fought hard, and it is something that we were prepared for. It was a case of defence versus attack and we defended stoutly, credit must be given to D’Jone in goal, he was fantastic, and I think he made the difference for us today,” Gayle said in a post-game interview.