St George’s College and KC extend unbeaten streak in Manning Cup Loop Jamaica

St George’s College and their neighbours from North Street, Kingston College (KC), extended their undefeated streak in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Wednesday.

The Neville Bell-coached St George’s College secured a 1-0 victory at Jose Marti High, extending their winning streak to nine consecutive matches. Meanwhile, KC triumphed over Penwood High with a commanding 5-1 victory at the Marverly Football Club.

St George’s College’s triumph solidifies their position as the Group F leaders in the preliminary round, with an unassailable 27 points. Campion College, holding the second place, earned a 2-1 victory over Ardenne High, bringing their total points to 22.

Jose Marti slipped to the fourth spot on 12 points and will miss out as one of the best third-placed teams for the second round.

Waterford High climbed to third place in the group with 13 points after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Pembroke Hall, giving them a glimmer of hope to secure a spot in the second round as one of the best third-placed teams.

The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the second round.

KC will also conclude the preliminary round as winners of their group. Their resounding 5-1 win over Penwood has propelled them to 25 points from nine games, with a goal tally of 33, while conceding just twice.

Damario Dailey was the standout performer for KC, recording a hat trick with goals in the 4th, 21st, and 37th minutes, while Kimani Reece (31st) and Darnel Edwards (57th) completed the rout.

Penwood, who scored only their second goal of the season, remained at the bottom of Group B without any points. They also conceded a competition-high 56 goals from their nine games, an average of six goals per game.

Hydel High secured their spot in the second round with a 2-0 away win over Charlie Smith High at the Anthony Spaulding Complex, accumulating 21 points to maintain second place. Charlie Smith held on to third place with 15 points.

Calabar’s hopes of advancing to the second round as one of the best third-placed teams were dashed when they were held to a 2-2 draw by lowly Camperdown High, leaving them in fourth place with 14 points.

Wednesday’ results

Group ACharlie Smith High 0 Hydel High 2Penwood High 1 KC 5Camperdown 2 Calabar 2

Group FJose Marti 0 St George’s College 1Pembroke Hall High 1 Waterford High 2Ardenne High 1 Campion College 2

Thursday’s schedule

Group BMeadowbrook vs Jamaica College at Meadowbrook at 3:00 pm

Group CDenham Town vs Dunoon Technical at Edward Seaga Stadium at 3:00 pmHaile Selassie High vs Eltham High at Haile Selassie at 3:00 pmJonathan Grant High vs Greater Portmore High at Jonathan Grant at 3:00 pm

Group DCedar Grove High vs Excelsior High at Cedar Grove at 1:30 pm. (The match will resume on Thursday after it was prematurely concluded due to rain. Excelsior held a 3-0 lead when the match was interrupted.)

Group GAscot vs Donald Quarrie at Dunbeholden at 3:00 pmPapine High vs Vauxhall High at Papine High at 3:00 pmWolmer’s Boys vs St Jago at Mico at 3:00 pm