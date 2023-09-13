St George’s College annihilate Pembroke Hall 16-0 in Manning Cup Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
St George’s College annihilate Pembroke Hall 16-0 in Manning Cup Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Health Ministry alerts Jamaicans to the upcoming Flu season

St George’s College annihilate Pembroke Hall 16-0 in Manning Cup

Man fatally shot by cops in Bog Walk Gorge shortly after murder

Fans anticipate Tallawahs’ resurgence in ongoing CPL season

Security guard shot while attempting to foil robbery in Portmore

Passenger dies after being thrown from car in dramatic Kingston crash

Suriname prepares for its first offshore oil project

Loop Lens: #WCW featuring pics from Campari’s Night Carnival

UK pledges billions in climate change finance; Jamaica to benefit

West Indies name 15-member women’s squad for tour of Australia

Thursday Sep 14

22?C
Loop Sports

11 hrs ago

St George’s Colleges, touted to be one of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup contenders this season, announced themselves ruthlessly against Pembroke Hall on Wednesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

St George’s College dominated Pembroke Hall 16-0 at Emmet Park in their Group F match of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Wednesday.

The ‘Light Blues’, touted to be one of the contenders this season, announced themselves ruthlessly and led 9-0 at halftime.

With this victory, St George’s moved top of the group with three points and a significant goal difference. Jose Marti High moved into second place after beating Ardenne High 4-0.

In the third group game, Waterford High and Campion College played to a 0-0 draw, earning one point each.

In Group A, former champion Charlie Smith narrowly defeated Camperdown High 1-0 and joined Calabar High in second spot with three points. Hydel High lead the group after defeating Kingston College 4-0 on Tuesday.

In Group G, Ascott High and Vauxhall High settled for a 1-1 draw.

THURSDAY’S MATCHES

Haile Selassie vs DunoonJonathan Grant vs Denham TownGreater Portmore vs Eltham

All games are scheduled to start at 3:30 pm

Related Articles

Sport

September 13, 2023 06:20 PM

Sport

September 10, 2023 02:59 AM

Sport

December 3, 2022 02:59 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme resumes

Jamaica News

Health Ministry alerts Jamaicans to the upcoming Flu season

CPL

Amazon Warriors beat Tallawahs to cruise into Qualifier 1

More From

Sport

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz salvage a point in dramatic 2-2 draw with Haiti

See also

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second half to salvage a 2-2 draw with Haiti in an all-Caribbean battle as the first window of League A Group B matches of the 2023-24 Conc

Sport

Teenager Coco Gauff comes from a set down to win US Open title

Coco Gauff’s day of destiny arrived as she came from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka and win the US Open on Saturday night.
The 19-year-old became the first American teenager to triumph at Flush

Jamaica News

UK pledges billions in climate change finance; Jamaica to benefit

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced that its government has made the biggest single financial contribution to helping the world’s most vulnerable people adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate c

CPL

Cricket fans yearn for the return of Tallawahs’ home matches in CPL

As the 2023 season of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) gains momentum, cricketing enthusiasts in Jamaica are voicing their disappointment with the country not hosting any of the matche

World News

Special mosquitoes being bred to fight dengue

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — For decades, preventing dengue fever in Honduras has meant teaching people to fear mosquitoes and avoid their bites. Now, Hondurans are being educated about a potentially

Jamaica News

Man charged after allegedly robbing and pistol-whipping woman

Twenty-two-year-old Matthew Simpson, otherwise called ‘Tall Boss’, of Thetsford district, Old Harbour in St Catherine, has been arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation, possession of prohib

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols