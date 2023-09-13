St George’s College annihilate Pembroke Hall 16-0 in Manning Cup Loop Jamaica

St George’s College dominated Pembroke Hall 16-0 at Emmet Park in their Group F match of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Wednesday.

The ‘Light Blues’, touted to be one of the contenders this season, announced themselves ruthlessly and led 9-0 at halftime.

With this victory, St George’s moved top of the group with three points and a significant goal difference. Jose Marti High moved into second place after beating Ardenne High 4-0.

In the third group game, Waterford High and Campion College played to a 0-0 draw, earning one point each.

In Group A, former champion Charlie Smith narrowly defeated Camperdown High 1-0 and joined Calabar High in second spot with three points. Hydel High lead the group after defeating Kingston College 4-0 on Tuesday.

In Group G, Ascott High and Vauxhall High settled for a 1-1 draw.

THURSDAY’S MATCHES

Haile Selassie vs DunoonJonathan Grant vs Denham TownGreater Portmore vs Eltham

All games are scheduled to start at 3:30 pm