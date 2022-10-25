St George’s whip Jonathan Grant 4-1; Haile Selassie clip Excelsior 1-0 Loop Jamaica

St George’s College took a massive step towards the quarter-final of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup with a thumping 4-1 win over Jonathan Grant High as the first leg of the second round started Tuesday.

Mona High and Haile Selassie also grabbed first-leg advantages with 2-0 and 1-0 wins over Tivoli Gardens and Excelsior High, respectively, entering the return legs on Friday.

In the fourth match of the day, Campion College and Charlie Smith battled to a 1-1 draw entering the second leg.

Of the four games Tuesday, St George’s College are in the best position to advance to the quarter-finals as it would take a herculean effort from Jonathan Grant to overturn that three-goal deficit, especially playing away at Winchester Park.

Mona High are also in a good position with a two-goal cushion over Tivoli High and should be safely through after the return leg on Friday.

However, Haile Selassie High created the biggest upset of the round, stunning former champions Excelsior High 1-0 on the grounds of Calabar High. The return will be played at Excelsior.

On Wednesday, defending champions Kingston College will travel to Spanish Town Prison Oval to play Jose Marti High at 3pm after STATHS take on St Jago at 1pm in a doubleheader.

Norman Manley High will tackle Jamaica College at Calabar while Wolmer’s Boys will play St Catherine High at the Stadium East field.