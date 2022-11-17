St George’s, Wolmer’s and Tivoli Gardens qualify for Walker Cup semis Loop Jamaica

Many times champions St George’s College, Wolmer’s Boys, and Tivoli Gardens on Thursday secured their spots in the semifinals of the ISSA/Digicel Walker Cup knockout competition.

St George’s College progressed following a 2-1 victory over Excelsior High 2-1 in their quarterfinal match at Jamaica College.

The North Street-based school will play Tivoli Gardens High in one of the semifinals on November 29. Tivoli defeated Charlie Smith High 2-0 in their quarterfinal game.

Wolmer’s, which beat Campion College 1-0, will play either defending champions St Catherine High or Haile Selassie in the other semifinal. That fixture was suspended in the 66th minute because of poor lighting at the Spanish Town Prison Oval.

Haile Selassie were leading 2-0 when the referee halted play following a delay of over an hour as sections of the field were flooded.

The remaining 24 minutes will be completed on Friday.

The Walker Cup final is set for Friday, December 2.

The competition, which started in 1961 and moved from four teams to all the participants of the Manning Cup has lost its prestige since a controversial change to its format in 2018.

Only 12 teams are now allowed to contest the competition.

The eight teams that did not advance from the Round of 16 of the Manning Cup earned the right to contest the first round of the Walker Cup.

The four winners from the first round and the four teams that did not advance from the Manning Cup quarterfinals earned the right to contest the quarterfinals of the Walker Cup.