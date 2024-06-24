St James brothers surrender on gun rap after Wanted Wednesday posting

Two brothers have been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony in relation to an incident in Sunderland district in St James on July 3, 2023.

They are 20-year-old farmer Austin Reid and 18-year-old Derron Reid, both of Spring Mount, St James.

Reports from the Montego Bay police were that about 9:30 pm, Austin, Derron and three other men reportedly approached a man while he was at a shop in the community. Austin was allegedly armed with a machete, while Derron was reportedly armed with a gun.

The group reportedly accused the complainant of stealing money from their grandmother’s home, and Derron then allegedly used a firearm to shoot the complainant.

The man escaped and later realised that he had been shot.

He was treated at the hospital.

A report was made to the police and the brothers were recently featured on the JCF’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ social media platform.

The two siblings turned themselves in to the police in the company of their attorney later the same day, and were subsequently charged by the police.

A court date is being arranged for them.