St James bus crash victim identified as entertainer on way to Kingston Loop Jamaica

The entertainment fraternity in western Jamaica is reeling from the passing of reggae chanter Iya Syte, who died as a result of injuries he sustained when the Toyota Hiace mini bus he was in ran off the Long Hill main road in St James on Thursday afternoon.

The bus plunged over a precipice.

Iya Syte, whose given name is Dillon Curtis Hines, is the father of upcoming dancehall artiste Topman.

Iya Syte, whose career was blossoming, is known for ‘Almost Never Count’, a collaboration with Lutan Fyah, and ‘Warning’, featuring Beenie Man.

A close family member of the entertainer revealed that he was on his way to Montego Bay to get a ride to Kingston to attend Original Dancehall Thursdays when the accident occurred.

The mini bus plied the Cambridge to Montego Bay route in St James.

Seven injured passengers, including five students, were rescued from the ravine by first responders and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Their current conditions are not currently known.