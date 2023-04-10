St James cops crack months-long murder case with ballistic science Loop Jamaica

The police in St James have solved an August 2022 murder case through investigative applications, including the use of ballistic science.

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Anthony Junior Williams, otherwise called ‘Sunny T’, was shot and killed by unknown assailants between 2am and 10am in Bamboo Lawn, Lilliput, St James.

Citizens reported hearing gunshots around 2am and Williams’ body was discovered about 10am.

Detectives from the Barrett Town Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) launched a probe into the murder, and a post-mortem examination later revealed that Williams died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 three men were fatally shot and three pistol were seized during a joint police/military operation in Hague Settlement, Trelawny.

In December 2022, a ballistics report confirmed that one of the pistols that were seized in Hague Settlement had been stolen from an elderly licensed firearm holder and was subsequently used to kill Williams.

Trevor Rhynie, also known as ‘Tella’ or ‘Beanie’, was positively identified by a witness on Tuesday, April 3, 2023 as the person who shot and killed Williams. Rhynie was one of the three men who were killed in the shootout with the police and military in Hague Settlement, Trelawny.

In a release on Sunday, the police said the case highlights the importance of ballistic and forensic science, along with traditional investigative strategies, in solving crimes.

The constabulary said the achievement is significant in the fight against crime in St James, and it sends a message to criminals that they will be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Constabulary Force urged licensed firearm holders to secure their weapons with due care. It advised that should a licensed gun holder fall ill, the individual and/or relatives should make proper arrangements with the local police and/or the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) for safe storage of weapons.