St James cops seeking driver who is believed to have mowed down man | Loop Jamaica

The St James police are seeking the driver responsible for likely mowing down an unidentified male pedestrian along the Long Bay main road in the parish early on Saturday morning.

Reports are that about 12:15 am, the police were summoned to the scene of a hit-and-run crash along the Long Bay main road.

On their arrival, the police saw the mangled body of a male who appeared to be in his late 30s, lying prostate on the side of the roadway.

The body, which was without shirt and footwear, was clad in only a blue pair of jeans shorts.

The police are urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward.