St James cops seeking driver who is believed to have mowed down man | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
St James cops seeking driver who is believed to have mowed down man | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Visually impaired father celebrates putting children through college

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in 1st test

St James cops seeking driver who is believed to have mowed down man

Jamaica remains a place of choice for investors, says Holness

Junior market stocks, led by Dolla, record double-digit gains Friday

US ambassador to Ja engages students at Juneteenth commemorative event

Jamaica start with 1-1 draw in Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship

Nolan makes music his business, credits Guyanese heritage for success

Man caught on CCTV footage gets 17 years for businessman’s murder

Tough, divided Sunday feature at Caymanas Park

Sunday Jun 19

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St James police are seeking the driver responsible for likely mowing down an unidentified male pedestrian along the Long Bay main road in the parish early on Saturday morning.

Reports are that about 12:15 am, the police were summoned to the scene of a hit-and-run crash along the Long Bay main road.

On their arrival, the police saw the mangled body of a male who appeared to be in his late 30s, lying prostate on the side of the roadway.

The body, which was without shirt and footwear, was clad in only a blue pair of jeans shorts.

The police are urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Visually impaired father celebrates putting children through college

Sport

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in 1st test

Jamaica News

St James cops seeking driver who is believed to have mowed down man

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce matches world’s fastest 100m of 2022

The Jamaican sprint legend consolidated her favourite status for next month’s world championships

Jamaica News

See also

Another gruesome find; 6 bodies found in St Catherine less than a week

A decomposed body was found in bushes along a section of the Edward Seaga Highway close to the entrance of Mandela High Way by the police on Saturday.
Reports are that close to midday a team of off

Jamaica News

Popular Hellshire Beach businessman missing; desperate search launched

The family of a popular business owner in Helshire, St Catherine were up to late Saturday still carrying out a desperate search to locate their loved one after he reportedly went missing on Frida

Sport

Fraser-Pryce aims to impress in Paris on Saturday

At 35, Jamaica’s two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has done it all. But she still hasn’t finished, and her appearance at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Paris on Saturday will

Sport

Jamaica win Women’s T20 Blaze title on dramatic final day

Jamaica were crowned champions of the Women’s T20 Blaze as they recorded a massive 124-run victory against Leeward Islands on the final day of the tournament in Guyana on Tuesday.
There was tension

Jamaica News

St James cabbie detained under SOE awarded nearly $18m

The Constitutional Court on Friday awarded approximately $18 million in damages to Roshaine Clarke, the 29-year-old taxi operator who sued the Attorney General for wrongful detention under the state o

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols