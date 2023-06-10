St James councillor flays power outages, light wire issues in division Loop Jamaica

Councillor for the Welcome Hall Division in St James, the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP’s) Gregory Wint, is taking the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) to task, accusing the light and power company of failing to respond with alacrity to issues relative to power outages and light wires in the division.

In his remarks at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation, Wint made reference to a report he made to a representative of JPS from as far back as July 4, 2022 about low-hanging wires and a tree in the Mount Horeb community in the division, which all pose imminent danger.

He said the issues pose great safety concerns to residents and motorists.

“For the last two weeks, since it start to rain, the dry tree seems to be soaking up water and the limbs keep falling off,” Wint outlined.

“Since then, I’ve been sending WhatsApp messages and they have been unread.

“Since yesterday (Wednesday), a big piece of the tree limb collapsed on a light wire leading down to the Mount Horeb SDA (Seventh-Day Adventist) Church and other residents on that road,” he explained.

The councillor said a JPS team arrived in the area because members of the church reported the matter.

“When they (the JPS team) went there and saw the size of the tree, they (reportedly) said they not going to work under that tree and it’s a private job,” Wint claimed.

Meanwhile, Wint also expressed his displeasure with the length of time it takes to restore power to some communities in the division whenever there are power outages.

“I’m from a rural division, and it seems that when you are in a rural division, you are being seconded in any matter, because whenever it rains and we have power outages, sometimes (it’s) up to 72 hours before it’s restored,” he claimed.

“… And when you get to call JPS, they would tell you (that) you would have to report it and send members of the JPS team the tracking number for them to check on it,” the councillor continued.

“… But Mr Chairman (of the St James Municipal Corporation), in a rural community, you don’t have any phone lines and whenever we have power cuts, there’s no phone system, so it’s persons who would have to leave out of (some of) the communities to report it,” Wint indicated.

He appealed to the light and power company to improve its services on these issues to residents of his division.